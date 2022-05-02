SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the first ad of his re-election campaign Monday.

According to a press release, the ad is the first of a multi-million dollar digital and TV campaign.

Throughout the ad, the governor walks through a Redwood forest, which he said “suffered some of the worst fires” the state has seen and that those trees are “still standing tall.”

“You see, California Redwoods don’t just survive,” Newsom said in the ad. “They thrive through adversity — burn sites rapidly greening with opportunity.”

In the ad, Newsom said Californians faced some of the state’s “toughest challenges” in recent years. He added he was inspired by Californian’s “courage” and “resilience” and mentioned first responders, health workers, teachers, parents and kids coming “together.”

“As your governor, whatever challenges come our way, I will always lead with the California way,” Newsom said. “With compassion, common sense, telling the truth, following science, treasuring diversity, defending democracy, protecting our planet and always planting seeds for the future.”

The ad ends with the words “Courage through crisis” below Newsom’s name.

Newsom is seeking a second consecutive term in office after the effort to recall him was defeated. The recall election ended with 61.88% (7,944,092) of voters casting their ballots against the recall. About 38.12% of voters wanted to remove Newsom from office.

The recall election was crowded, with 46 candidates wanting to replace Newsom.

According to Ballotpedia.org, there are 26 candidates, including Newsom, vying for the top office in California. The top 2 finishers in the June primary election will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.