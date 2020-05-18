‘The forgotten industry’: Cheers as Newsom announces salons may be able to reopen in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — During Monday’s news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that haircuts may be able to resume in June if current trend lines for infection continue.

It was welcome news for the roughly 50 salon owners and stylists who gathered for a protest outside of the Capitol Monday.

“Even though I’ve been paying my bills, I’m still upside down $7,000 in nine weeks,” said hairstylist Kitty Toomey. “How am I supposed to catch up like that when I’m a single mother?”

After two months of waiting, Toomey finally got her first unemployment check. But it was not enough to cover expenses.

“We’ve been the forgotten industry,” she told FOX40. “We attended 1,600 hours of training. It’s 90% sanitation, disinfection, client safety. That’s all we do.”

“We’re more sanitary and disinfected than Home Depot and Walmart,” said Kristina O’Brien, who owns a nail salon in El Dorado County.

In O’Brien’s county, restaurants, stores and services, like dog grooming, are allowed to reopen. She believes she has a plan to keep customers safe.

“We put up the plastic barriers in between us and the clients on the tables. And we’re limiting our hours so we’re not overlapping,” she explained.

Their calls were answered to a degree at Newsom’s news conference, where he said haircuts may be able to resume next month.

“A number of other sectors of our economy will open up again if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks, and that includes, for example, getting a haircut,” Newsom said.

Salon owners and stylists cheered upon hearing the governor’s announcement.

“That would be amazing,” Toomey said. “I kind of just got the goosebumps a little bit.”

It was a cautious celebration for the beauticians, who are eager to get back to work.

There has been no word yet on what guidelines salons will need to follow.