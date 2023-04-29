California’s most popular theme parks plan to debut new rides and attractions ahead of the summer vacation season.

From the new Mickey and Minnie-based attraction at Disneyland to Sea World San Diego’s latest roller coaster, here is a list of some of the newest attractions coming to California theme parks.

The Disneyland Resort

Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railway at Disneyland. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

In their first stand-alone ride at Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway showcases both aspects of old-school and modern Disney.

The attraction takes guests on a journey filled with nostalgic memorabilia but also implements modern technology, such as a trackless ride system.

The combination of Disney’s past and present is also apparent in sounds, colors, and interactions guests will have on the ride.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, located inside the updated Mickey’s ToonTown area, is a dark ride similar to other famed Disneyland rides such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

The ride is suitable for all ages, according to the Disneyland website.

Disneyland opened the new attraction to kick off Disney 100, a celebration for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

Guests can also check out the two new nighttime spectaculars, “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland and “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Attractions will include video game-themed shops, a restaurant, immersive areas and a “Mario Kart”-inspired ride. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Nintendo video game characters “Mario,” right, and “Luigi” stand in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Princess Peach’s Castle at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios, Hollywood)

The Bowser statue within the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” line queue. (KTLA)

The race jumpsuits for Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and others in the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride queue. (KTLA)

The race starting point segment from “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” (KTLA)

The Mushroom Kingdom comes to life at Super Nintendo World, the highly anticipated new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood.

In the new immersive area, parkgoers can ride the land’s main attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” which brings the Mario Kart video games to life.

Riders will compete on Team Mario to defeat Bowser and his companions in an epic race across multiple fan-favorite tracks. Visitors will be able to collect coins and throw items throughout the race. The ride uses augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

While the land only has one ride, parkgoers can also meet characters, punch “?” blocks to collect digital coins, enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Toad, and much more during their visit.

The land also has multiple mini-games that guests can play.

SeaWorld San Diego

This image shows a general view of SeaWorld San Diego on June 21, 2011. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Thrill seekers visiting SeaWorld San Diego this summer can ride the park’s newest attraction, “Arctic Rescue,” which is considered to be the fastest and longest coaster on the West Coast.

The coaster can reach up to 40 mph, SeaWorld officials told KSWB.

SeaWorld’s newest attraction is a family-friendly thrill ride and is expected to open sometime during the spring, just in time for the summer crowds.

Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier

An undated file photo of Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier. (Unsplash)

The famed Sea Dragon ride, a staple at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, is once again open for guests.

In March, the popular ride briefly closed so officials could replace the original Sea Dragon cart after nearly 30 years in operation.

The nearly identical dragon cart also comes with new features, such as lights but can still deliver the same thrills the original cart was known to provide.

Thrill seekers can experience up to 40 feet of airtime, a Pacific Park official told KTLA.

Knott’s Berry Farm

A daytime image of Knott’s Berry Farm. (Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Berry Farm is expected to unveil the newly refurbished Fiesta Village area during the summer months, according to a Daily Breeze report.

The updated area will also include MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, a rebuild of the Montezooma’s Revenge roller coaster. The new ride will include random launch sequences and an updated queue.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

A sign is posted in front of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021, in Vallejo, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Known as the “Thrill Capital of Northern California,” Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is an animal theme park in Vallejo, a city in Northern California.

The park’s newest addition, the Rainforest Trail, is an immersive walkthrough that aims to transport guests into a lush tropical environment, including encounters with exotic animals.

The immersive walkthrough includes more than 500 free-flying butterflies from around the world, colorful fish, a sloth and more, park officials announced in March.

The new immersive walkthrough area is expected to open sometime this year.