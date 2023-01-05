(KTXL) — At least six people have been found dead since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27, three of which were found in Sacramento County.

The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified Steven Sampson, 45, of Oklahoma as the victim in the submerged vehicle.

On Tuesday, reports came out that a Santa Cruz man was killed on Dec. 31 after a tree fell on top of him.

Gary Yules, 72, had a tree fall on him at 1:30 p.m. while he was visiting Lighthouse Field State Beach.

On Wednesday, the body of Mei Keng Lam, 65, was also found in near Dillard Road while other flooded vehicles were being towed away.

Lam was reported missing on Dec. 31 and her family said that she was a loving mom, caring sibling and a friend who always put others before herself.

Also Sacramento County, a woman was found submerged in a vehicle at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland as the deceased woman in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman was traveling on Vanden Road in Fairfield at around 8:39 p.m. when her vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a power pole, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Vanden Road was partially flooded at the time of the crash, according to investigators, and the woman hit a patch of standing water causing the vehicle to hydroplane.

This was the second death during Wednesday’s night storm as a baby was killed in Occidental when a redwood tree fell on a home.

“When I first arrived on the scene a frantic father came out of the house holding a child, he was kind of covered in debris,” said Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi. “He said ‘my child’s not breathing.’ We’re in a rural location out here, so my first thought was to get him into my truck and let’s get him out to the main road.”

The baby was taken to a rescue squad that was stationed along the main road and began performing CPR, but the baby did not survive.