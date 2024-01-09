California may not be the ideal place to be for those looking to settle down and start a family in, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance company compared 50 family-friendly factors, such as education, childcare, affordability, crime and unemployment rates, across the 50 states to determine the best place to raise a family.

The 45 metrics were compiled into five different categories, which included:

Family Fun

Health and Safety

Education and Childcare

Affordability

Socio-economics

The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “best” state to raise a family in.

With factors such as affordability playing a key role in the study, it’s no surprise that California didn’t rank in the top five, 10 or 20. Instead, the Golden State fell in the middle of the pack, ranking as the 27th best state for families.

Overall, the state earned 50.62 points.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Golden State.

The study found that California:

Ranked first for family fun

Ranked 44 th for health and safety

for health and safety Ranked 40 th for education and childcare

for education and childcare Ranked 20 th for affordability

for affordability Ranked 47th for socio-economics

Massachusetts, North Dakota and Minnesota were ranked as the first, second and third best states to raise a family, respectively.

New Mexico ranked as the worst state to raise a family.

The complete study can be viewed here.