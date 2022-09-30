(NEXSTAR) — More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows.

A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of Californians ranking among the richest accumulated their wealth through technology. That includes individuals from Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Apple, Intel, Zoom, Yahoo, and eBay, as well as those involved with cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, software, and hardware.

There are other industries represented on the list as well, such as movies, real estate, energy drinks, and private equity.

Former CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Larry Page ranks as the wealthiest person in California, according to Forbes. With a net worth of $93 billion, he ranks as the sixth-richest in the country overall. He outranks Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who’s net worth has declined since last year.

Among the wealthiest Californians is Donald Bren, the richest real estate baron in the U.S., according to Forbes; George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,” and director Steven Spielberg; Lynsi Snyder, the heir to the In-N-Out Burger chain; Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s brother, Anthony; and Rodney Sacks, chairman and CEO of the company behind Monster Energy Drinks.

The richest woman in California is Laurene Powell Jobs, who shares the billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney she inherited from her late husband Steve Jobs with her family. According to Forbes, she is worth $12.6 billion.

Here are the 15 richest people in California and their sources of wealth, per Forbes:

Larry Page (Google) Sergey Brin (Google) Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) Eric Schmidt (Google) Robert Pera (Ubiquiti Networks) Donald Bren (Real estate) Jan Koum (WhatsApp) Jensen Huang (Nvidia) Laurene Powell Jobs & family (Apple, Disney) John Doerr (Kleiner Perkins) Charles Schwab (Charles Schwab) Marijke Mars (Mars) Eric Smidt (Harbor Freight Tools) Brian Chesky (Airbnb) Dustin Moskovitz (Facebook)

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, ranked as the wealthiest person in the U.S. this year, edging out Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

You can view Forbes’ full list and methodology here.