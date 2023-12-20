California’s minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024, but employees in select cities and counties across the Golden State will make more money due to local ordinances.

In cities where the local minimum wage exceeds the state’s requirements, “the employer must follow the stricter standard; that is, the one that is the most beneficial to the employee,” according to the state Department of Industrial Relations.

“Similarly, if a local entity (city or county) has adopted a higher minimum wage, employees must be paid the local wage where it is higher than the state or federal minimum wage rates.”

These California cities and counties have minimum wages higher than the state’s requirement, according to a report from UC Berkeley’s Labor Center

Alameda: $16.52 as of 7/1/2023

Belmont: $17.35 beginning on 1/1/2024

Berkeley: $18.07 as of 7/1/2023

Burlingame: $17.03 beginning on 1/1/2024

Cupertino: $17.75 beginning on 1/1/2024

Daly City: $16.62 beginning on 1/1/2024

East Palo Alto: $17 starting on 1/1/2024

El Cerrito: $17.92 beginning on 1/1/2024

Emeryville: $18.67 as of 7/1/2023

Foster City: $17 beginning on 1/1/2024

Fremont: $16.80 as of 7/1/2023 $16.80

Half Moon Bay: $17.01 beginning on 1/1/2024

Hayward: $16.90 for large corporations and $16 for small employers beginning on 1/1/2024

Los Altos: $17.75 beginning on 1/1/2024

Los Angeles: $16.78 as of 7/1/2023

Los Angeles County (unincorporated): $16.90 as of 7/1/2023

Malibu: $16.90 as of 7/1/2023

Menlo Park: $16.70 beginning on 1/1/2024

Milpitas: $17.20 as of 7/1/2023

Mountain View: $18.75 beginning on 1/1/2024

Novato: $16.60 for large businesses, $16.04 for small employers and $16.86 for huge companies beginning on 1/1/2024

Oakland: $16.50 beginning on 1/1/2024

Palo Alto: $17.80 beginning on 1/1/2024

Pasadena: $16.93 as of 7/1/2023

Petaluma: $17.45 beginning on 1/1/2024

Redwood City: $17.70 beginning on 1/1/2024

Richmond: $17.20 as of 1/1/2023

San Carlos: $16.87 beginning on 1/1/2024

San Diego: $16.85 starting on 1/1/2024

San Francisco: $18.07 as of 7/1/2023

San Jose: $17.55 beginning on 1/1/2024

San Mateo: $17.35 beginning on1/1/2024

San Mateo County (unincorporated): $17.06 beginning on 1/1/2024

Santa Clara: $17.75 beginning on 1/1/2024

Santa Monica: $16.90 as of7/1/2023

Santa Rosa: $17.45 beginning on 1/1/2024

Sonoma: $17.60 and $16.56 for small businesses starting on 1/1/2024

South San Francisco: $17.25 beginning on 1/1/2024

Sunnyvale: $18.55 beginning on 1/1/2024

West Hollywood: $19.08 as of 7/1/2023

West Hollywood has the nation’s highest minimum wage and the rate is expected to increase again on July 1, 2024.

The updated hourly total will be posted on the city’s website.