(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being nearby the Golden State’s capital.

According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement.

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vacaville is $1,472.86, according to the study.

Other Northern California cities that are considered affordable nearby Sacramento are Citrus Heights (No. 2), Fairfield (No. 4) Roseville (No. 6), and Folsom (No. 10). GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, named only 10 cities in its study with Chula Vista, Burbank, Glendale, West Covina, and Berkeley also being named affordable.

The methodology to conduct the study included finding the average of a one-bedroom apartment, and looking at the estimated amount of healthcare and grocery costs for people aged 65 and older. To qualify for the study, GoBankingRates said cities had to have at least 10% of its population be over the age of 65.

The average resident in Vacaville is estimated to spend $445.60 monthly on groceries and $452.99 on healthcare.

“Locals enjoy exploring parks like Lagoon Valley Park, the occasional shopping trip to premium outlet stores, and the monthly Vacaville Vintage Market,” the GoBankingRates website reads.

Citrus Heights is No. 2 on the list with the cost of a one-bedroom apartment being $1,524.14. According to the Study, 17% of Citrus Heights’ population is 65 years and older and its monthly healthcare cost is about $417.18, around 4% lower than the national average.

Fairfield, the midway point between Sacramento and San Francisco, has more affordable rent and cost of living compared to those two major cities. The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is $1,575.86 and is close to several wineries, breweries, and golf courses.

Roseville is considered to be an option for retirees for a variety of activities and monthly healthcare costs are below the national average. The cost of rent for a one-bedroom apart is $1,654.57 and 17% of Roseville’s population is 65 years and older.

Folsom’s rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,731.43 and has the Folsom Historic District and Folsom Lake views for retirees to enjoy.

“Despite the high cost of living in popular cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento, there are a number of affordable cities in California, with aspects that could benefit retirees,” GoBankingRates’ website reads.