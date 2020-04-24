This California town is testing every resident for coronavirus and antibodies

(CNN) — A remote Northern California hamlet became one of the first places in the world Monday to attempt to comprehensively test all of its residents for COVID-19 and the antibodies believed to make one immune from infection.

The community-wide free testing effort in Bolinas is voluntary. The town is one of two communities taking part in the new study launched by the University of California, San Francisco with the aim of gaining a more complete understanding of how the virus invisibly spread during the initial shortfall of comprehensive nationwide testing.

Bolinas, with a population of fewer than 2,000 people, sits idyllically on the Pacific Ocean in rural Marin County, just north of San Francisco. Starting this past Monday, residents of this picturesque town have four days to visit a pop-up testing site to receive nasal swabs for COVID-19 infection, as well as submit for a finger prick to test for antibodies.

Five days later, beginning on April 25, and in an entirely different populous, nearly 6,000 residents of a section of the densely inhabited Mission District in San Francisco will have four days of their own in which to take advantage of the testing.

More than 700 residents were tested across the first two days in Bolinas, with 302 people on Monday and another 416 on Tuesday, according to venture capitalist Jyri Engestrom, one of those responsible for making the project a reality.

Along with several wealthy tech entrepreneurs, including Mark Pincus — the founder of video game maker Zynga who chipped in the first $100,000 — a GoFundMe page was launched to help raise the approximately $400,000 needed for the operation.

Engestrom notes that 93% of the more than 150 donors on GoFundMe donated less than $5,000, and said they have raised around $300,000 to date.

Signs outside the town encourage people to shelter-in-place and stay away from their town on April 20, 2020, in Bolinas, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The study is led by a team of researchers from the UCSF Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“All our public health decisions, including when it will be possible to relax regional and statewide shelter-in-place orders, are driven by rough assumptions about how this virus behaves based on very limited data,” said Bryan Greenhouse, an associate professor of medicine at UCSF and a CZ Biohub Investigator.

“Studying in detail how the virus has spread in these two distinctive communities will give us crucial data points that we can extrapolate to better predict how to control the virus in similar communities nationwide,” Greenhouse said.

One of the keys to the study may be how many people ultimately submit to the voluntary testing, but there is hope among the study’s organizers that there will be ample demand. Greenhouse said Thursday they had “an entire community immobilized around the testing.”

“It’s going fantastic,” Greenhouse told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “I’m just blown away with how amazing everyone has been.”

The team hopes to have all results on the virus tests back for the entire community by next week, Greenhouse said.

The study was proposed in Bolinas as the result of local, grassroots efforts and inspired by earlier efforts in the Italian city of Vo, which tested nearly its entire community and dramatically reduced new coronavirus infections.

Last month, an effort by San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado had sought to be the first to sample an entire county in the United States, but the effort was later put on hold when troubles arose with the lab conducting the tests.

The county, peppered with 14,000 foot plus peaks, had partnered with United Biomedical, Inc. to conduct the testing, and intended to begin with the more than 7,000 residents in the famed ski town of Telluride, before ultimately delaying the effort.