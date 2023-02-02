(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January.

The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near Monterey Bay which showed glimpses of San Jose and parts of the Bay Area from above.

The flyover then continues inland going directly over Stockton and other parts of Northern California.

Towards the end of the flyover, the snow-capped Sierra Nevada can be seen along with portions of Southern Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake and Walker Lake.

Compared to the last flyover the ISS conducted over the Sierra Nevada, there was a noticeable increase in the amount of snow due to the storms that hit the state.