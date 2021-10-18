Thousands expected to gather at State Capitol to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate in schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate for California schools, the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, and Monday, it’s expected to draw thousands of parents to the State Capitol in protest.

“We’re pulling our kids from public school and it is absolutely something we don’t want to do. We don’t want to do this,” parent Michelle Page told FOX40 on Sunday.

Other parents who spoke to FOX40, like Kathleen Lancaster, said they believe the mandate is a good thing.

“My kids can’t go to school without vaccines. You can’t join the military without getting poked about 20 times, so I’m not so sure why this one,” Lancaster said.

The disease has been most dangerous to older adults, who have higher rates of death and hospitalization than children. But some kids are at risk for severe illness, and more than 540 U.S. children have died from COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Just as important, health officials believe that vaccinating children will reduce virus spread to vulnerable adults.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are furthest along in researching use of their vaccine in younger children. They say a two-dose vaccine series — one-third as potent as the version giving to people over 12 years old — is safe and effective in 5- to 11-year-olds.