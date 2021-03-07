Thousands of San Diego County marijuana convictions reduced

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nearly 26,000 people with felony marijuana convictions on their records in San Diego County had them reduced to misdemeanors last month.

In addition, some 1,000 people with misdemeanor cannabis convictions had their cases dismissed. The Union-Tribune reports Sunday that the reductions and dismissals were made official in an order signed by a Superior Court judge on Feb. 5.

The order came a year after the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office submitted a list of cases eligible for relief as part of a state law that was an outgrowth of Proposition 64, the 2016 voter-approved measure that legalized some marijuana use.