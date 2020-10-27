Three West Coast states join California’s effort to review COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As three more states decide to join California’s vaccine review group, Gov. Gavin Newsom says his new vaccine safety group will not delay the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington, Nevada and Oregon are joining California to put a second set of eyes on an eventual FDA-approved vaccine before distributing it within these West Coast states.

“No, it will not cause any delays,” Newsom said, responding to critics who claim this could stall a vaccine to Californians. “In fact, we would argue quite the contrary. It’s going to increase transparency and trust.”

State leaders said Tuesday that as the FDA works to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, the West Coast group working to verify its safety does not plan to continue or replicate any trials.

“We are looking at the information, the data, a lot of it is publicly reported but, through the eyes of the experts, can be strengthened and validated in the approach that California shares. And we intend to and are going to work very hard to make sure the trust of the public is what we have and sharing this information in a clear, concise way without delay,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services.

State officials announced an additional group focused on the vaccine: a 16-person panel that will come up with guidelines on vaccine ethics and distribution, such as with safe transportation and storage.

There will be no timetable for any of this until a vaccine is approved, which Newsom’s administration has said won’t likely happen in 2020.

California is starting to see 5% increases in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions over the last two weeks.

Newsom says he will make an announcement on testing capacity later this week.