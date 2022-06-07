Incumbent Tony Thurmond took a commanding lead in the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, early results in the California primary election showed Tuesday night.

The position Thurmond and his six challengers are seeking to fill is described by the state’s voting guide as one that provides education policy direction to local school districts and working with the education community to improve academic performance.

Thurmond captured over 40% of the vote in early results. He says his priorities include hiring 10,000 mental health counselors to help students heal from the trauma associated with the pandemic, as well as pushing to recruit, retain and support 15,000 teachers so students can recover from the learning gaps they have experienced.

Ainye Long had the second-most votes in early returns. The public school teacher says she plans to prioritize the needs of the schoolhouse, establishing measurable impact and providing opportunities and resources for the public to be knowledge of the needs and well-being of local schools.