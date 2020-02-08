Tim Tebow Foundation hosts Galt prom night for people with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) -- Close to 200 people with special needs were given a Night to Shine at Horizon Community Church in Galt.

Under bright lights and welcoming cheers, they arrived in limousines wearing corsages and boutonnieres. The nationwide event is put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation and it gives them a night that just about everyone remembers -- prom night.

“Basically making this the most unbelievable night for those who have special needs. Anywhere from age 14 all the way up to ... we have a 74-year-old here this evening,” Pastor Kevin Brown told FOX40. “They’re all kings and queens and we want to put the biggest smile on their face.”

The event is in its sixth year and has been held in nearly 700 churches around the world celebrating with over 100,000 honored guests. All of them receiving the royal treatment: a catered dinner, prom favors, karaoke and of course, dancing.

“As a parent you want your kid to experience regular things and a prom, something like this, is something a lot of parents just dream of,” said project manager Mindi Rold. “And to be able to see their joy and excitement and their gratitude. I mean the parents often they're just overwhelmed with the gratitude of being able to offer this to their kids – and free!”

The Tim Tebow Foundation has committed nearly $3.5 million so far in financial support.

And as a capper to the event Friday evening -- each guest was crowned king or queen of the prom.