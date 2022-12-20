(KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake just outside the city of Ferndale in Humboldt County on at 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday caused damage to homes, roadways, businesses and caused 70,000 to lose power.

Here is a timeline of the events following the earthquake.

3:02 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric shared a series of safety advisories following an earthquake on social media.

3:31 a.m.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that power was out across the county and that a tsunami was not expected.

5:34 a.m.

Caltrans District 1 announced on social media that State Route 211 was closed at Fernbridge over the Eel River in order to conduct safety inspections “due to possible seismic damage.”

5:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office issued another alert that, “Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling.”

6:45 a.m.

FOX40 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that two people were injured in the earthquake. One was an elderly person who suffered from a broken hip and the other was a juvenile with a head injury.

7:39 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey reported that “dozens” of smaller aftershocks had occurred near the epicenter of the earthquake, with more to be expected.