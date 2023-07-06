(KTXL) — Toni Atkins, who serves as the California State Senate President pro Tempore, became the first person in her position to sign a bill into law Thursday.

Atkins is serving as acting governor while Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis are out of state.

“It is historic and I’m just really honored,” Atkins said at the signing.

Atkins (D-San Diego) became the second woman in state history to sign a bill into law after Kounalakis signed an extension to eviction protections last year, when she was serving as acting governor while Newsom was out of state.

NOW: Acting Gov. @toniatkins (D-San Diego) makes California history as the first-ever Senate President Pro Tempore and LGTBQ+ lawmaker to sign a bill into law.



“It is historic,” she said. “I am just really honored.” pic.twitter.com/iSwtydKslG — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) July 6, 2023

Newsom has been out of state since Friday, spending part of his time away helping President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Atkins joined the California Legislature as an Assemblymember in 2010. In 2018, Atkins became both the first female and the first openly LGBTQ+ Senate President pro Tempore.