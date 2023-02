(KTXL) — Caltrans said there have been spinouts over Donner Summit causing traffic to be held near Truckee.

According to Caltrans, westbound traffic on Interstate 80 will be held.

Travel in the mountains is expected to be dangerous from Wednesday through Friday as there will be heavy snowfall. It’s not advised to drive through the Sierra and foothills.

There is also the possibility the snow will make travel impossible.