(KTXL) — A crash on Tuesday involving an Amtrak Capitol Corridor train and a vehicle interrupted Amtrak service for several hours.

According to Capitol Corridor, the crash happened west of Davis, on a stretch of track that Amtrak uses to shuttle passengers between the Bay Area and Sacramento.

According to Amtrak, there were service cancellations on train routes 544, 543 and 540 as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.