Tulare County man on death row dies from COVID-19 related complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare County man on California’s death row has died from complications related to COVID-19, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

John H. Beames, 67, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at an outside hospital, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Beames was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Tulare County in October 1995. He was admitted to California’s death row at San Quentin State Prison in November 1995.

Officials said there are currently 717 people on death row.