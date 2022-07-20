TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Mega Millions ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Turlock. The ticket is worth $629,182 and was sold at Circle D Liquor in Turlock on Geer Road.

Due to the winning ticket matching five numbers and not all six, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot increased to $630 million for Friday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Thursday’s drawing was $555 million and the prize hasn’t been won in about three months.

In May, the Powerball jackpot of $632 million was won with a ticket sold at a Sacramento 7-Eleven. A winner from Sacramento come forward, but the prize was split with a couple who also hit all the numbers in Wisconsin.

The Sacramento winner took the lump sum option, which was worth $225 million before federal taxes. A $1 million bonus was awarded to the 7-Eleven that sold the ticket.

California public schools partially received funding from the lottery. In May, the California Lottery said the current Mega Millions raised $49 million for public schools.

The lottery recently unveiled a new tool that lets the public track how much funding area schools received from the lottery.

The interactive tool allows people to see how money is broken down by county and district.

In May, the lottery announced that a Powerball prize of $1.6 million was to going to go unclaimed.

If a winning ticket goes unclaimed, the prize expires 180 days from the date of the draw and the winnings go to Californian schools.

Since the lottery started in 1985, public schools in the state have received more than $39 billion, according to the lottery’s website.

The Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 7:59 p.m.