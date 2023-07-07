(KTXL) — California is making waves in the dessert community once again as twelve California-based ice cream shops made Yelp’s top 100 list, with a store in Sacramento making an appearance.

On Yelp’s second annual list ranking ice cream around the country, the highest-ranked ice cream parlor in the Golden State was Fluffy’s Sno-Balls in Long Beach, California.

Gunther’s Ice Cream, located at 2801 Franklin Blvd in Sacramento, was ranked as the 68th best shop in the United States to get a scoop.

Residing in East Sacramento, Gunther’s has been serving the Sacramento community since the 1940s. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. It also offers online ordering for those looking to skip the line.

According to its website, Gunther’s iconic “Jugglin’ Joe” neon sign that sits atop the famous parlor was designed in 1949 by Herman “Pop” Gunther.

At the shop, Pop would tell people, “If Jugglin’ Joe drops his scoop, the ice cream is free.” That “rule” still exists at the store today.

Here are the other California-based ice cream shops that made the list

Meadowlark Dairy , Pleasanton, California

, Pleasanton, California Confetti Italian Ice & Custard , Costa Mesa, California

, Costa Mesa, California Mitchell’s Ice Cream, San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Deep Barrel Roasters and Creamery, Norco, California

Norco, California Scoops on Tap, Covina, California

Covina, California Marco Polo Italian Ice Cream, San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Tea Master Matcha Cafe & Green Tea Shop, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Classics Malt Shop, San Diego, California

San Diego, California Bobboi Natural Gelato, La Jolla, California

La Jolla, California Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, Palm Desert, California