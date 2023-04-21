A four-year-old boy died and his twin brother was in critical condition Friday after they were found unresponsive in a backyard pool at their Porter Ranch home, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call from the home on Des Moines Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and provided CPR “guidance,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived a short time later and continued life support and transported the twins and their parents to a regional pediatric trauma center.

The twin four-year-olds were found unresponsive in the backyard pool at their Porter Ranch home. April 21, 2023. (KTLA)

“Our paramedics worked feverishly to provide every chance possible for these children,” L.A. Fire Capt. Eric Scott said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “Tragically, one of those boys was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, which also responded to the home, said criminal charges were not likely.

“There’s nothing to indicate anything beyond a tragic accident here,” LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said.

Scott said the tragedy should serve as a reminder to parents to install barriers around pools, learn CPR, always have someone watching children when they’re around pools, and, if a child goes missing, check the pool first.

The L.A. mayor’s crisis response team was sent to the neighborhood to assist family and neighbors.