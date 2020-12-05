Two California regions drop below 15% ICU capacity

(KTXL) — Two California regions fell below 15% hospital intensive care unit capacity Friday, which could trigger the state’s new stay-at-home order.

The San Joaquin Valley region, which includes local San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, dropped down to 14.1% ICU capacity and the Southern California region dropped down to 13.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The three other regions — the Bay Area, Northern California and Greater Sacramento — were all above 20% ICU capacity on Friday.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom said any region that falls below 15% ICU availability would have to implement the new order’s restrictions.

That means residents may not gather with people who do not live in their household except “as necessary.” Travel is also limited.

It also means the closure of businesses such as wineries and breweries, hair salons, personal care services, museums and all on-site dining at restaurants.

Retail stores and shopping centers will be able to stay open at 20% capacity.

The order is meant to start Saturday. Once the order is triggered, it will be in place for at least three weeks.