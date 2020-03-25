Two CHP employees test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a CHP spokesperson confirmed a non-uniformed employee who works at their headquarters in Sacramento had tested positive. That employee worked in one of three buildings on the headquarters’ campus.

The second case involves a uniformed employee in Oakland, according to the CHP.

The spokesperson says the Sacramento building and Oakland office will be cleaned and sanitized following the protocol from public health officials.