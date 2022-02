SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was detected near San Leandro Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Around 70 miles away, nearly Gilroy, USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude quake roughly two hours earlier.

Based on the coordinates given by USGS, the earthquake happened next to the Lake Chabot Golf Course in Oakland.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for any updates.