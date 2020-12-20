Two police officers wounded in Bakersfield shootout, man dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was fatally shot during a foot chase in Southern California.

The officers responded Friday in Bakersfield to reports of a possibly suicidal man with a gun.

Bakersfield police say when the man pulled the weapon from his waistband, one officer deployed less-lethal foam bullets, which proved ineffective.

The man ran from the officers while shooting at them. One officer suffering major injuries but is expected to survive. The other officer was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

The suspect died at a hospital.