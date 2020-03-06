Two San Joaquin County inmates escape in San Francisco

Stevie Lashawn Wilson (left) and Elijah Ismael Cervantes (right) in booking photos provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two San Joaquin County inmates are on the run after escaping in San Francisco.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, five inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail were transported to the city to be interviewed for a rehabilitation program, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when authorities say two inmates ran away.

Staff with the San Joaquin County Probation Department say they last saw 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes around 10:45 a.m. on the Embarcadero near Brannan Street. Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, was last seen in the same area around 1:45 p.m., according to staff.

Cervantes has been in custody since December when police say he tried to steal a car while a woman and her three children were inside. The mother fought Cervantes off and her husband, with help from a group of bystanders, tackled him to the ground.

Wilson was in custody for charges of second-degree robbery, carrying a loaded handgun, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person who owns and/or possesses ammunition.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.