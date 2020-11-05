U.S. Small Business Administration approves more than $40 million in federal loans for California wildfire victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved more than $40 million in federal disaster loans for Californians impacted by wildfires in August and September.

The SBA allocated approximately $2.67 million for businesses and $37.36 million for residents as of Thursday, according to Tanya N. Garfield, SBA’s director of Disaster Field Operations Center-West, in a press release.

Business owners and residents in Butte, Lake, Lassen, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Trinity, Tulare and Yolo counties who had damages are encouraged to register before Nov. 23.

“You don’t need to wait for your insurance to settle or obtain a contractor’s estimate,” Garfield said.

