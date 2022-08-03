(KTXL) — Both of California’s university systems, the University of California and the California State University, will begin offering medication abortions no later than January 1, 2023, due to SB 24, the College Student Right to Access Act.

According to a news release from the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, the legislation will “increase access to reproductive health care at UC and CSU campuses and is designed to reduce barriers for the hundreds of California public university students who are forced to go off-campus to seek care every month.”

The CCSWG said that student health centers at CSU and UC campuses currently offer gynecological exams, birth control, pregnancy counseling and other healthcare options. The access to medication abortion will be an extension to the health services that are already accessible to their students.

Currently, the 23 schools that are part of the CSU do not offer abortion services on their campuses.

“All 23 CSU campus health centers currently provide students low or no-cost access to comprehensive and preventive health services, but not abortion services,” Toni Molle, the Director of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs for California State University, said to FOX40. “Beginning no later than January 1, 2023, we anticipate all health centers will be in compliance with SB 24.”

According to UCHealthNews, the UC campus student health centers offer reproductive care and referrals for abortions to UC academic health centers, community facilities, and other providers.

“The University believes all students should have access to affordable and convenient reproductive health care of their choosing,” Heather Harper from UCHealthNews said to FOX40. “UC is committed to helping students access reproductive and other health services while making decisions about their own care in consultation with medical professionals.”

The University of California is on track to implement the new law for all campuses on January 1, 2023.

“Until that time, if medication abortion is not available at a UC student health center, students covered by the UC Student Health Insurance Plan are able to access care through UC academic health centers and other providers and facilities,” Harper said.