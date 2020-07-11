UC board introduces new system president

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The University of California Board of Regents voted to hire a man with Sacramento roots to head the prestigious 10 campus institution.

Michael Drake was highlighted in a virtual get acquainted session with Board of Regents chair John Perez. Drake was picked after a 10 month search to replace outgoing UC President Janet Nepolitano.

Drake studied and taught at UC San Francisco before becoming chancellor at UC Irvine for nine years. He was set to retire from the top job at Ohio State University but was drawn to a university system he knows well.

“There is no other opportunity I would have considered at all,” Drake said.

The unassuming administrator is credited with increasing admission for minority and low income students, and said he is driven by the power of the university to make ordinary people’s lives better.

“If I work this job correctly, I’ll help his circumstances be such so that his life and his family’s life will be elevated,” Drake said.

That’s no easy task now that the UC system is looking at devastating budget cuts and a mandate by the Board of Regents to make admissions more inclusive. Disparity in health care is also a concern for Drake, as well as the health of students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drake’s demeanor can disguise his love of music. The amateur guitarist who says he fell into music while he was a student at Sacramento’s McClatchy High School.

“My first job was a clerk at Tower Records in Sacramento,” Drake said. “We were able to play the records to help market the sound.”

He’s on the board of the Rock & Roll Music Hall of Fame, helping to diversify inductees.

Drake was also on the board of the NCAA during recent votes.

“We would not allow championships to be played or playoffs to be played in places where they displayed the Confederate flag,” he said.

Drake, the first Black president in the UC system’s 152-year history, said he’s disappointed at the slow rate of social progress since the Watts Race riots when he was going to school, but he says there has been progress and possibly more ahead for the university system that he now leads.

“It changed my life and it’s changed the lives of millions of our alumni and it’s changed the quality of life for our state, our nation and the world,” he said.