UC Davis energy industry expert discusses drought impact on hydroelectric power

Lake Oroville is a clear example of the hot, dry conditions affecting the kind of hydroelectric output California can muster from its dams and reservoirs.

FOX40 has been looking at this situation and talking about it from several different angles since the height of the pool hit critically low levels.

U.C. Davis energy industry expert Keith Taylor joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss hydroelectric power generation in California, solar power, battery power and what the state can do to improve power resources.