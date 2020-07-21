UC Davis looks to tented classrooms as solution for in-person instruction

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A few months ago, University of California, Davis was preparing to have students return to campus after shutting down classrooms.

The plan included thinning out student housing to allow for social distancing and reworking dorm and campus dining options and procedures that would follow health protocols.

The plan also called for identifying larger classrooms and meeting spaces where students could spread out.

In a letter distributed to faculty senate members last week, the plan has been fine-tuned even more.

The plan tells instructors that classes with more than 50 students will be taught remotely.

Classes with fewer than 50 students could still be held but under strict conditions and tents used to expand treatment and isolation of COVID-19 patients may now be used as classroom on campus.

The virus is thought to spread less in outdoor settings. Other universities have adopted the strategy.

At UC Davis, the tented classrooms could still use audio-video equipment for instruction.

Chancellor Gary May has said that student interaction is an important part of the university experience but even the tent classrooms will require social distancing and that students wear masks.

Other classes, like labs, may still be taught indoors, also utilizing audio visual equipment when possible. But the majority of classes will still be taught remotely even though it is not ideal.

A campus survey conducted in the spring found that 60% of instructors feel that students learn less with online classes and 65% of students worry about bad internet connections.

Just how each class will handle learning will be determined by the deans of each department.

UC Davis’s fall classes don’t start until the end of September, far later than other universities.

Thus far, the path of the pandemic has been hard to predict.

While UC Davis is planning for some combination of remote and classroom instruction, other universities like California State University, Sacramento are moving ahead with remote instruction entirely.

The UC Board of Regents has left it up to individual campuses to decide how they want to proceed with instruction in the fall.