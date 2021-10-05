UC Davis professor discusses Southern California oil spill’s impacts on humans, wildlife

Environmentalists are sounding the alarm after a massive oil spill occurred off the coast of Orange County.

The oil spill sent as much as 127,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, killing marine life and threatening sensitive wetlands.

Activists said the incident could have been prevented if proper oil drilling regulations had been in place.

Professor Ronald Tjeerdema, an environmental toxicology professor at UC Davis, joined Melanie on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the spill and the impact it’s having.