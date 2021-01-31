UC Davis study finds a third of people nationwide ‘unlikely or hesistant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — More than a third of people nationwide are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, according to a study from UC Davis.

Some thought that not having enough vaccine available was the problem but the study says there may be a larger underlying problem.

“I’ll take my chances,” said Berry Accius, a local activist. “And I think a lot of other people will take their chances.”

UC Davis found that nearly 38% of people are hesitant or unlikely to get it.

For Accius, he says he’s not against vaccines but that history was fueled distrust for some in the African American community.

“I think it’s ridiculous for folks to not take into consideration of practices of medical apartheid on the black community, on purpose. When you think about Tuskegee syphilis experiment was one of those things.” Accius said.

Another concern for Accius is how fast the vaccine was developed. That was one of the factors the study found people had doubts about.

The top concerns were about side effects, allergic reactions, efficacy and others preferring to develop immunity through infection.

There are many reasons for those on the fence, but one doctor says the evidence is clear.

“It’s understandable, people’s concern,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg.

Blumberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, has no connection with the study. He’s asking people the read studies done on the vaccines.

“All of the data is available when they presented to the sub-Committee of the FDA,” Blumberg said. “You can see all of the adverse effects responses and all the immune responses. You can see all the way the vaccine is manufactured.”

Blumberg says it’s unfortunate the pandemic has been politicized, but people have to cut through that and look at the data.

“The data is publicly available, it’s online. I looked at it myself because i wanted to make sure these vaccines were safe,” Blumberg said.

He also recommends people talk to their doctor for more information.

To see the study, click or tap here.