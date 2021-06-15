UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California is reversing course and will require all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the decision reverses a proposed policy UC announced in April of requiring vaccinations only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved at least one of the three vaccines now being administered under emergency authorization.

It’s not clear when the FDA will give full approval.

UC has already said it would exempt students from the vaccination requirement if they have medical or religious reasons.

