SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that will help undocumented people in California.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, and it would allow undocumented Californians to receive a state ID.

“Lack of identification is one of the largest barriers to success into the community because IDs are essential to securing employment, housing, and social services,” said Assemblymember Stone. “AB 1766 is an essential gateway to social inclusion and should be a basic necessity that every resident has access to.”

Newsom’s office also called the bill a “critical step for inclusion and meaningful participation in our communities and economy.”

Other legislation Newsom signed aimed at helping undocumented Californians included easier access to local health permits for street vendors.