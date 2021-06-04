Unemployment insurance: EDD streamlines reapplication process

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — If you’re looking to reapply for unemployment benefits if your benefit year has ended on your initial claim, the Employment Development Department has streamlined the application process.

The EDD on Thursday announced starting June 5, those who did not earn enough wages in the last 18 months will be automatically reapplied for benefits when their initial claim expires.

Instead of reapplying, the EDD will automatically process benefits on their behalf and add a federal extension to the expired claim, or continue the existing extension.

This automation will happen regardless of the type of claim.

You will still need to continue to certify for benefits, and the EDD will notify you when the additional benefit weeks are processed.

Those who earned enough wages in the past 18 months to potentially establish a new claim will still have to re-apply for benefits even if they are currently on an extension.

EDD will then establish a new regular claim or deliver extended federal benefits on their behalf. All claimants will continue to be notified by email, text message and UI Online if they need to reapply.

Claimants can determine if they have enough earnings, as reported by employers to EDD, to require a new application by logging into UI Online and attempting to file a new claim. The new application process will only proceed if a new application is necessary.

Claimants can also review the online Unemployment Insurance Benefit Calculator for information about the amount of wages required to establish a claim or to see how benefits are computed.

EDD will continue to notify claimants in their UI Online account if they need to reapply.

To learn more, click or tap here to visit the EDD website.