Union of Concerned Scientists discusses push for ride-sharing companies to go electric

Last fall, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles to help the state resolve its greenhouse gas problems.

Thursday morning, the California Air Resources Board is meeting to decide if the Golden State will take a first-in-the-nation step to require that 90% of ride-sharing miles traveled happen in electric vehicles by 2030.

Some would say great goal — but how do we make that happen?

The Union of Concerned Scientists doesn’t think it’s fair for the public to shoulder the cost of all that.

Elizabeth Irvin, the senior transportation analyst with the organization, joined Sonseeahray to share her thoughts.