Universal Studios Hollywood announces opening date for California residents

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday its plan to reopen on April 16 with limited capacity.

California residents can begin purchasing tickets on April 8, and “party size is limited to a maximum of three households and ten people,” according to the website.

We're officially reopening on April 16!



Park tickets will be available online only, starting April 8. At this time, theme park visits are limited to California residents. https://t.co/rjnJZiP4Go pic.twitter.com/hadhrhmiwy — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 30, 2021

California theme parks, including Disneyland and Six Flags, are be required to limit ticket sales to in-state residents only.

Universal Studios Hollywood says most rides will reopen, but some rides and attractions will remain closed as the theme park complies with California COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to limited in-park capacity, visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.