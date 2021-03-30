Universal Studios Hollywood announces opening date for California residents

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday its plan to reopen on April 16 with limited capacity.
California residents can begin purchasing tickets on April 8, and “party size is limited to a maximum of three households and ten people,” according to the website.
California theme parks, including Disneyland and Six Flags, are be required to limit ticket sales to in-state residents only.
Universal Studios Hollywood says most rides will reopen, but some rides and attractions will remain closed as the theme park complies with California COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to limited in-park capacity, visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.