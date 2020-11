(KTXL) — The University of California System extended their application deadline into early December after suffering an “outage.”

Applicants now have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Due to the technical difficulties that many were experiencing on Nov. 29, the deadline for the UC application has been extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, Dec. 4. — UC Application (@UC_Apply) November 30, 2020

The UC Application twitter account said they are investigating how to fix the issue.