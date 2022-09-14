(KTXL) — Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, the California Department of Public Health is no longer requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated workers, according to a news release from the CDHP.

The CDPH said that California has seen an increase of fully vaccinated and boosted Californians, with “80% of Californians 12 years of age and older have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and 48% have received their first booster dose.”

According to the CDPH, the number of unvaccinated workers is low and vaccine coverage among workers in high-risk settings is high.

The CDPH also said in the news release that “Omicron subvariants have shown immune escape and increased transmissibility, and while unvaccinated individuals still have a higher risk of infection, previously infected, vaccinated, and boosted persons have also been infected.”

Because of this, testing a small number of unvaccinated employees is not preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 compared to the original virus and prior variants, according to the news release.