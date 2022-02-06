USS O’Kane returns to San Diego from eight-month deployment

SAN DIEGO — Families on Sunday gave a warm welcome to sailors aboard USS O’Kane who returned to Naval Base San Diego after completing an eight-month independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, the U.S. Third Fleet announced.

Deploying in June 2021, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer served as the ballistic missile defense commander for Carrier Strike Group 1 for the U.S. 7th Fleet and the primary BMD asset for the U.S. 5th Fleet, the military spokesperson said in a press release.

“The Sailors aboard USS O’Kane lead the way in demonstrating resiliency and dedication to support the mission and each other,” said Cmdr. Michelle R. Fontenot, O’Kane’s commanding officer. “As an independent deployer serving in both the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets, O’Kane met each mission with success.”

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) embrace their families after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alain Icasiano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), embraces his family after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Stevin C. Atkins)

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) embrace their families after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) embrace their families after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Alec McCallister (left), assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), shares the first kiss with his wife Jade McCallister (right), after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

Military officials said the USS O’Kane escorted multiple high-value units through 30 strait transits, including the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal while operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet. During the U.S. 7th Fleet, sailors took part in expeditionary strike force operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). They also executed anti-submarine warfare operations while escorting high-value assets through the South China Sea.

The Naval ship collaborated with seven partner nations for security and the free flow commerce, participating in several high-end exercises such as Maritime Security Operations in support of the International Maritime Security Coalition, according to the U.S. Third Fleet.

“O’Kane served as a key facilitator in a highly successful seizure of illicit cargo from a stateless fishing vessel during a flag verification boarding in accordance with customary international law in the North Arabian Sea, Dec. 20,” the press release stated. “O’Kane worked alongside the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ships USS Tempest (PC 2), USS Typhoon (PC 5), and the U.S. Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) to seize 1,400 AK-47s and 226,000 rounds of ammunition.”

For more information on USS O’Kane, visit their website.