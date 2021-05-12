Vaccine appointments for ages 12 to 15 open up Thursday morning

(KTXL) — Children ages 12 to 15 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments through California’s booking system beginning Thursday morning.

The appointments will have to be made by their parents or legal guardians.

Those who get appointments will receive the Pfizer vaccine after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

According to the California Department of Public Health, “about 2.1 million Californians are in this next eligible age group.”

Parents, legal guardians or emancipated young people can check vaccine availability and book an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California’s COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255. They can also contact their family doctor, local community health clinic or public health office for more information. California Department of Public Health

