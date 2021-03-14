Vaccine eligibility to include Californians with disabilities, underlying health conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Monday, millions of Californians with disabilities and underlying health conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The expansion marks an important step for the state as it tries to put the pandemic in its rearview.

Although, the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is causing some new problems.

“They need it,” said Joe Contreraz of Sacramento County.

Contreraz says he’s a fan of the expansion that includes people from the ages of 16 to 64 with health conditions like chronic pulmonary disease, down syndrome, pregnancy, and people with developmental or other high-risk disabilities.

“We have to try and do the best we can until everybody gets vaccinated,” Contreraz said.

The state projects adding this group will add four to six million more Californians to the list who are eligible for the vaccine, but officials across the state say the new addition will put a burden on the vaccine supply.

“We still have the same amount of vaccines that we had before. We just have more individuals who are eligible to receive it,” said Carolyn Jhajj, interim lead information officer for Yolo County.

She tells FOX40 they will continue to provide vaccine clinics, but since more people will be eligible some may have to wait longer than others.

“We just ask for their patience at this time,” Jhajj said.

People across California are expected to face issues when trying to vaccinated.

Contreraz is 68 years old and for the last month, he is still waiting to get an appointment.

“My wife has been home and she has been trying to call to get us appointments, but it really has been hard. It’s frustrating,” Contreraz said.

Despite not getting an appointment yet, he says he continues to remain optimistic that he will get the vaccine.

“So we can try and live our lives normal again,” Contreraz said.

Jhajj says people looking to get vaccinated should contact their primary provider first to schedule an appointment.

Further tightening the supply, the state is expanding the eligibility to include those who live and work in jails, homeless shelters, public transit and airports.