Vaccine mandate implemented at SFO, first in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All employees at the San Francisco International Airport must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for any U.S. airport, according to the mayor.

All on-site personnel must be vaccinated. If they have a medical or religious exemption, they must be tested weekly for the virus.

“Throughout this pandemic, SFO has been leading the aviation industry in protecting passengers and employees alike,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season, and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees. According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19.”

The mandate is effective immediately and includes SFO tenants and contractors. They will be required to regularly report employee vaccination status until all are confirmed to be fully vaccinated.