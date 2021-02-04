Vaccine providers could see financial incentives for reaching vulnerable communities

(KTXL) — Vaccine providers could see financial incentives as part of California’s effort to ensure hard-hit communities aren’t left out or lag behind other areas in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

In a Wednesday meeting, the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee discussed the state’s plan to speed up and achieve an equitable distribution.

Following state guidance, Blue Shield of California, serving as a third-party administrator, would distribute vaccines to health care providers. Blue Shield could then incentivize providers and use a pay-for-performance approach to get those vaccines where they are needed most.

“We do have to incentivize and do pay for performance if we want to get equivalent outcomes in vulnerable communities that face greater obstacles,” said California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

Dr. Harris explained using those approaches is part of the state acknowledging that there is a history of “structural barriers that exist that make it more difficult” for some communities to have access to vaccines.

“When we say we in California are making a commitment to equity, we are using all the tools in our toolbox to get us there,” Dr. Harris continued.

According to Dr. Harris, communities in which those approaches will be used could be based on the Healthy Places Index. It’s a tool that’s been considered since zip codes and areas can be compared with each other based on socio-economic factors and access to health care, among other things.

Marta Green, who is with the California Government Operations Agency, said part of Blue Shield’s role will be to oversee the vaccine network and make sure it runs according to state guidelines.

“We manage large physician, hospital and pharmacy networks across the state in all 58 counties,” said Blue Shield CEO Paul Markovich. “So, developing and managing a network is, in fact, what we do every day as a part of our business.”

Although providers may be financially incentivized, Blue Shield will not be making any profit.

“Blue Shield will pass its actual costs for administering the third party agreement arrangement to (California) but will not be able to profit in any way,” Green said.

California’s partnership with Blue Shield is still being finalized and is expected to be done in mid-February. It’ll come at a time when the state’s allotment of vaccines will begin to ramp up.

“We’ve gone from receiving between 250,000 and 500,000 vaccine doses a week, to next week we’re going to a million doses per week,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said they believe that the faster they get vaccines out, the faster they get vaccines into the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said about two-thirds of their vaccine supply has been administered, pushing California near the middle of the pack nationally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.