Vallejo planning commissioner resigns after throwing cat during online meeting

An empty parking lot is seen at the closed Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Vallejo, Calif. If Gov. Gavin Newsom’s so-called roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions hinted at a return to a normal Californians could appreciate, a summer trip in the car, it quickly became apparent they wouldn’t be leaving home soon. The governor’s sobering message foreshadows a summer without baseball games under the lights, large outdoor concerts, rides at amusement parks or trips to the beach. In short: a summer bummer. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

VALLEJO, Calif. (Times-Herald) — A planning commissioner of Vallejo, California, resigned after throwing his pet cat and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials.

During the teleconference, Chris Platzer announced, “I’d like to introduce my cat,” and then picked up his pet before suddenly tossing the animal off-screen. The Times-Herald says Platzer was seen sipping from a green bottle during the meeting.

In an email to the newspaper, Platzer apologized and said he has resigned from the planning commission, effective immediately.

The resignation comes days before the City Council was set to consider a resolution removing him from the panel.