‘Don’t let him take me’: Vallejo police investigate possible kidnapping

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping that occurred Sunday.

Police say witnesses saw a Black woman, possibly between 17 to 20-years-old, get out of a silver Infiniti sedan near Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane around 5:38 p.m. She reportedly ran toward an apartment rental office while yelling, ‘Help me! Don’t let him take me!’

The suspect, believed to be around 18 to 19-years-old, chased after her, grabbed her by the hair and punched her several times before forcibly pushing her back into the car, according to police.

An officer was able to find the car near Redwood Street and North Camino Alto but was unable to catch the suspect.

Police say the officer lost sight of the car after the suspect drove away at a high-rate speed going westbound on Interstate 80.

The sedan reportedly had a temporary California license plate with the number 8DMN284.

Officers have yet to find the victim or the suspect and are asking for the public’s help. If you see them, call 911.