Vallejo police say woman and son killed in double murder-suicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vallejo police said they suspect a 25-year-old man killed a woman and her son and then killed himself.

Officials identified the man as Jacoby Brandon Brooks and said he and the woman had previously dated. They also believe that Brooks was the father of the child.

Around 11:52 p.m. Thursday, police say they were notified of an unconscious woman at the intersection of Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive. The 26-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

The Vallejo Police Department says its officers learned that she was the mother of a 4-year-old son and went to a home on Quartz Lane near Limestone Drive. When they entered, the boy was also found dead from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Police then identified the suspect as Brooks and obtained an arrest warrant. But not long after, the police department says officers found him dead southeast from the Quartz Lane crime scene.

Vallejo police are asking people who may have information about the case to contact Detective K. Rose at 707-651-7146. You can also call Detective J. Caitham at 707-648-4280.